Cong names Kadiam Kavya as candidate from Warangal LS constituency

Congress on Monday announced Kadiam Kavya, daughter of former Telangana deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari, as its nominee from Warangal in the Lok Sabha polls.

The AICC announced the candidature of Kadiam Kavya Monday night.

Kavya and Srihari, who is a sitting BRS MLA, joined the Congress on Sunday in the presence of Chief Minister and state Congress president A Revanth Reddy.

Congress leaders had earlier invited Srihari and Kavya to join the party.

For various reasons, people are moving away from BRS. So, to serve the people and to do something for the constituency, he will take a call (on joining the Congress party), Srihari had said.

Kavya, who was BRS candidate from Warangal, had recently opted out of the contest citing recent allegations of corruption and phone tapping against the previous K Chandrasekhar Rao-led regime.

The allegations have lowered the party's prestige, she had said.

Several senior leaders have quit BRS and joined either the ruling Congress or the BJP in Telangana in recent weeks.

In a shot in the arm for Congress, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal had joined the party here on Saturday.

BRS MLA Danam Nagender and sitting MP G Ranjit Reddy joined Congress, while MPs BB Patil and P Ramulu joined the BJP.

Polling in the LS polls in Telangana would take place on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)