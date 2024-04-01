Left Menu

Cong names Kadiam Kavya as candidate from Warangal LS constituency

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-04-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 23:10 IST
Cong names Kadiam Kavya as candidate from Warangal LS constituency
  • Country:
  • India

Congress on Monday announced Kadiam Kavya, daughter of former Telangana deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari, as its nominee from Warangal in the Lok Sabha polls.

The AICC announced the candidature of Kadiam Kavya Monday night.

Kavya and Srihari, who is a sitting BRS MLA, joined the Congress on Sunday in the presence of Chief Minister and state Congress president A Revanth Reddy.

Congress leaders had earlier invited Srihari and Kavya to join the party.

For various reasons, people are moving away from BRS. So, to serve the people and to do something for the constituency, he will take a call (on joining the Congress party), Srihari had said.

Kavya, who was BRS candidate from Warangal, had recently opted out of the contest citing recent allegations of corruption and phone tapping against the previous K Chandrasekhar Rao-led regime.

The allegations have lowered the party's prestige, she had said.

Several senior leaders have quit BRS and joined either the ruling Congress or the BJP in Telangana in recent weeks.

In a shot in the arm for Congress, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Mayor Vijaya Laxmi R Gadwal had joined the party here on Saturday.

BRS MLA Danam Nagender and sitting MP G Ranjit Reddy joined Congress, while MPs BB Patil and P Ramulu joined the BJP.

Polling in the LS polls in Telangana would take place on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024