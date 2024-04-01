Left Menu

DR Congo president appoints country's first female prime minister

Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday appointed the country's first ever female prime minister, naming planning minister Judith Suminwa to the role. We will work for peace and the development of the country," Suminwa said on national television.

Reuters | Updated: 01-04-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 01-04-2024 23:59 IST
DR Congo president appoints country's first female prime minister

Democratic Republic of Congo's President Felix Tshisekedi on Monday appointed the country's first ever female prime minister, naming planning minister Judith Suminwa to the role. Her appointment ends weeks of uncertainty. Tshisekedi's inauguration for a second term in January kickstarted a lengthy search for a majority coalition in the National Assembly - a key step before a prime minister could be named and a government formed.

"I am aware of the great responsibility ... We will work for peace and the development of the country," Suminwa said on national television. The authorities face a raft of challenges including a worsening conflict and humanitarian crisis in eastern regions and the management of Congo's considerable mineral wealth.

In his first term, Tshisekedi promised to root out endemic corruption, rebuild the economy, tackle deep inequalities and curb the eastern insecurity, but critics say he fell short on all counts. (Additional reporting by Sonia Rolley Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

UNHCR seeking $1.4 billion to meet needs of South Sudanese refugees

Global
2
Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awareness; South Korea's Yoon urges doctors to end impasse over trainees and more

Health News Roundup: Nigerian takes to the water to raise mental health awar...

 Global
3
FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

FOREX-Dollar steady as PCE data sets up June rate cut bets; yen in focus

 Global
4
FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

FEATURE-As El Nino bites, Indonesians struggle with record-high rice prices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deepfake Technology: Detection and Prevention of Digital Deception

Biometric Technology Advancements: Ethical Implications and Privacy Concerns

Economic Empowerment through Microfinance: Impact on Poverty Alleviation

Urban Air Quality Management: Policies and Technologies for Cleaner Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024