US welcomes Israel opening more aid for Gaza; 'proof is in the results'

The United States welcomes Israel's latest efforts to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday, but said success would be measured in results in improving the situation on the ground.

"Really the proof is in the results, and we will see those unfold in the coming days, in the coming weeks," Blinken said, speaking along EU leaders in Belgium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)