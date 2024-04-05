Left Menu

Assam CM Sarma hit out at Gandhi family, accusing them of misusing power

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that the Gandhi family of Congress is the most corrupt in the country and accused of misusing power.

ANI | Updated: 05-04-2024 17:57 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 17:57 IST
Assam CM Sarma hit out at Gandhi family, accusing them of misusing power
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma alleged that the Gandhi family of Congress is the most corrupt in the country and accused of misusing power. Sarma in a post on 'X', said, "Sharing 6 contributions of Gandhi family~ Holidaying in a navy vessel, Visiting Babur's tomb, Boycotting Somanth and Ayodhya, Using Sengol as walking stick, Sacking a CM from airport, Humiliating Ex-PM after death."

Sarma's sharp criticism comes as part of the election campaign in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. Earlier on Thursday, Sarma thanked the people of Dhekiajuli for coming out in large numbers during the rally. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party made resolutions for the development of Dhekiajuli and will execute them in the coming days.

Speaking to reporters, CM Sarma said, "Two nominations were done in Assam today. I did a rally in Dhekiajuli where people came in huge numbers in support of PM Modi. I have never seen such support in my political career. I am grateful to the people of Assam." "During the elections, we can only make resolutions. We made resolutions for the development of Dhekiajuli. Going ahead, we will execute those resolutions," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, CM Sarma took a dig at the Congress party amid several leaders leaving Congress to join BJP, and asked Rahul Gandhi to join the BJP saying that the Congress has become synonymous with old notes. "Everyday people from Congress are joining BJP. The Congress headquarters is vacant now. Before demonetisation, we had old notes. If you go to the market with old notes nobody will not accept it. Congress has become synonymous with old notes...I am inviting him (Rahul Gandhi) because if he comes then the remaining people (of Congress) will also come to BJP. Last time he helped us by coming to Assam," he said.

The polling for the 14 seats in Assam will be held in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. The counting of the votes will be done on June 4. In 2019 elections, BJP won a maximum of nine seats, followed by Congress with three seats and All India United Democratic Front (AIDUF) winning one seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

