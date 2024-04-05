Left Menu

Patnaik announces nine more candidates for Odisha Assembly election

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-04-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 19:16 IST
Odisha's ruling BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday released the third list of candidates, featuring nine contestants for the Assembly election.

With this declaration, the ruling party has so far announced candidates for 108 of the total 147 assembly segments in the state.

The nine candidates included three turncoats. They are Prakash Behera (Barabati-Cuttack seat), Raisen Murmu (Rajgangpur) and Rohit Joseph Tirkey (Biramitrapur). The trio had joined the BJD recently from other parties.

This new candidate list of the BJD comprises one woman candidate Meena Majhi who has been nominated for the Keonjhar assembly segment. She has been pitted against BJP leader Mohan Majhi. The BJD president has re-nominated Labour Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak. He is fielded in Rourkela assembly segment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

