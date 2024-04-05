"Sanjay Singh is digging his own political grave...": BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party National spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Friday said that Aam Admi Party leader Sanjay Singh is digging his own political grave by violating certain bail conditions that were issued by the Supreme Court. BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said that the Supreme Court, while issuing bail to the AAP leader, had set out bail conditions, which included that "Singh make no public remarks on the excise policy case".

Addressing a press conference, Gaurav Bhatia said, "Sanjay Singh, the accused, is starting a new black tradition. He has not been acquitted, and neither has the court discharged him. He has only been granted bail. He is still accused, just like Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia. Sanjay Singh is openly making remarks in the interviews on the matter in which he was involved. He has started giving clean chit to Kejriwal and Sisodia. He is clearly violating the provisions of his bail order given by the Supreme Court." The BJP spokesperson further said that it is in the "DNA" of senior AAP leaders to "insult the Constitution".

"They are blatantly dishonest. AAP leaders don't respect Constitution, now they are insulting Supreme Court. It is in their DNA. Sanjay Singh is digging his own political grave along with Kejriwal and Sisodia," he said. Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the liquor scam is a big conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to put Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail and that top BJP leaders are involved in the conspiracy.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Sanjay Singh, who was released from Tihar Jail on Wednesday after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the excise policy case, said, "Today, I am present here in front of you to tell you how the conspiracy was made to arrest Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. I will also reveal that this liquor scam was done by the BJP. The senior leaders of the BJP are involved in this." Sanjay Singh also tried to link the scam with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said a man involved in the scam, as per ED, is contesting the election from the Telugu Desam Party and seeking votes using the PM's photo.

"What is the relationship of a man whom ED is saying is involved in a liquor scam with the Prime Minister? He is contesting elections from the TDP and is seeking votes by putting the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi...The BJP and ED call him a scamster and he is seeking votes from people using the picture of the Prime Minister," questioned Sanjay Singh. Notably, Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 and later his judicial custody was extended until April 15.

ED alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam. The agency claimed that Kejriwal was directly involved in the formation of the excise policy. (ANI)

