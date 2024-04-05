BJP complains to EC against Congress' Muttemwar and Nagpur LS candidate Thakre

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday asked the Election Commission to take action against Congress leader Vilas Muttemwar for allegedly using derogatory language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule condemned Muttemwar and said his party had written to ECI seeking action.

Meanwhile, the BJP's Nagpur city chief Jeetendra alias Bunty Kukde submitted a written complaint against the Congress' Lok Sabha candidate Vikas Thakre for alleged violation of model code of conduct.

The BJP leader accused Thakre of sharing ''highly objectionable'' videos on his social media accounts, appealing to voters on the basis of religion and caste and, thereby, promoting enmity among people.

He said Thakre was claiming the BJP will ''finish off the Constitution drafted by Babasaheb Ambedkar''.

