Congress manifesto bundle of lies, similar guarantees in Himachal not implemented: Jai Ram Thakur

Former Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday termed the Congress manifesto as a bundle of lies and said 10 guarantees were given during the assembly polls in the state also but these were not implemented after coming to power.

Thakur, who is the leader of opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, alleged that the Congress is not serious about implementing the promises. The people will reject the Congress party in the polls, a statement issued here said.

The BJP leader also hit out at Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for making ''uncalled for and undesirable comments'' on the Congress rebels. Such allegations will not stick for long and Sukhu's prestige will be hurt, he added.

These rebels were forced to quit the Congress as they were being insulted and humiliated, he added.

Meanwhile, BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vandna Yogi blasted the Congress party leaders for making ''anti-women remarks'' during its rallies and through social media.

Taking strong cognisance of the ''derogatory'' words used for the women by the Congress leaders, she said the Congress party has gone off track and its leaders seem to be mentally ill.

