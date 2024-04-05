Left Menu

Congress manifesto bundle of lies, similar guarantees in Himachal not implemented: Jai Ram Thakur

The people will reject the Congress party in the polls, a statement issued here said.The BJP leader also hit out at Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for making uncalled for and undesirable comments on the Congress rebels.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-04-2024 21:07 IST | Created: 05-04-2024 21:07 IST
Congress manifesto bundle of lies, similar guarantees in Himachal not implemented: Jai Ram Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Former Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday termed the Congress manifesto as a bundle of lies and said 10 guarantees were given during the assembly polls in the state also but these were not implemented after coming to power.

Thakur, who is the leader of opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly, alleged that the Congress is not serious about implementing the promises. The people will reject the Congress party in the polls, a statement issued here said.

The BJP leader also hit out at Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for making ''uncalled for and undesirable comments'' on the Congress rebels. Such allegations will not stick for long and Sukhu's prestige will be hurt, he added.

These rebels were forced to quit the Congress as they were being insulted and humiliated, he added.

Meanwhile, BJP Mahila Morcha chief Vandna Yogi blasted the Congress party leaders for making ''anti-women remarks'' during its rallies and through social media.

Taking strong cognisance of the ''derogatory'' words used for the women by the Congress leaders, she said the Congress party has gone off track and its leaders seem to be mentally ill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lilly's weight-loss drug Zepbound to face supply crunch through April-end, US FDA says and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Basilea Pharmaceutica's antibiotic, Lil...

 Global
2
Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassMutual Ventures and Endiya Partners

Scrut Automation raises $10 Million in growth capital from Lightspeed, MassM...

 Global
3
Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

Yellen faces tough road on China's vast overproduction problem

 United States
4
GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

GLOBAL MARKETS-Nikkei leads Asia higher as yen skids; commodities in demand

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems (SUDS): Tackling Urban Flooding and Water Management

Uniting AI and Blockchain: A New Frontier for Security and Efficiency

Water Security and Management in the Era of Climate Change

The Hydrogen Economy: Green Hydrogen Production and Storage Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024