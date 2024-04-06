Three nominations rejected for second-phase Assam polls

The nomination papers of three out of 65 candidates have been rejected during scrutiny for the second phase of polls to five parliamentary constituencies of Assam on April 26, an election official said.

The nominations of two candidates were rejected in Nagaon and one in Karimganj. However, in Silchar (SC), Darrang-Udalguri and Diphu (ST), all the papers submitted were found valid.

Altogether 65 candidates had filed their nominations for the second phase on the last day on Thursday.

In Nagaon, the nominations of independent candidate Biswajit Bordoloi and Hamar Raj Party's Horen Bhumij were rejected, while those of the remaining 13 were found valid, the official said.

The prominent candidates in Nagaon are sitting Congress MP Prodyut Bordoloi, BJP's Suresh Bora and AIUDF's Aminul Islam.

In Karimganj, the nomination of independent candidate Biplab Das was rejected. Of the 24 other candidates whose papers were found valid, the prominent ones include sitting BJP MP Kripanath Malla, Hafez Rashid Choudhury of the Congress and AIUDF's Sahibul Alam Choudhury.

The papers of sitting BJP MP Dilip Saikia, Congress candidate Madhab Rajbongshi, Bodo Peoples' Front (BPF)'s Durga Das Boro and eight other contestants were found valid in Darrang-Udalguri.

In Silchar, the nominations of all the eight candidates were found valid. They include state minister Parimal Suklabaidya of the BJP, Surya Kanta Sarkar of the Congress and TMC's Radheyshyam Biswa.

In Diphu (ST), all five nominations were found valid.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 8.

In the first phase of the polls scheduled on April 19, 35 candidates are in the fray for the Kaziranga, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Lakhimpur constituencies.

