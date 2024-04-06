Left Menu

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat meets Raj Thackeray, calls visit personal

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 14:26 IST
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat meets Raj Thackeray, calls visit personal
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat on Saturday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray amid talks of the latter's party joining the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance.

Shirsat, a spokesperson of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, termed the meeting at Thackeray's residence Shivthirth in Dadar as personal.

He said his relation with Raj Thackeray goes back to the time when the latter used to accompany Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on Marathwada tours more than two decades back.

Shirsat said he would be among the first to roll out a red carpet for him if the MNS joins the Mahayuti as this would only strengthen the ruling alliance.

Incidentally, Thackeray had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah recently, leading to speculation of MNS joining the Mahayuti. However, there is no official word on it.

Thackeray is likely to make his stand clear at his annual rally on Gudi Padwa, the first day of the Marathi New Year.

