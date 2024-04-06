EC should take cognizance of complaint against Rohini Acharya: Samrat Chaudhary

Bihar BJP president and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Saturday said the party has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the alleged misuse of security personnel of former Chief Minister, Rabri Devi, in the campaign of her daughter Rohini Acharya.

Acharya is tipped to fight the Lok Sabha elections from the Saran seat.

While talking to reporters on the sidelines of a function organized to celebrate BJP's foundation day at the party office here, Chaudhary said that the party (BJP) expect the Election Commission to take cognizance of the complaint pertaining to Rohini Acharya followed by appropriate action.

''A complaint in this regard has already been filed by our party leaders with the Election Commission (EC). The EC should take cognizance of the complaint and…the EC should also take appropriate action. What else do you expect from RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's family? They (Lalu's family) believe in breaking the law, promoting 'goondaraj', indulging in corrupt practices etc...'', Chaudhary told reporters.

Echoing a similar view, senior BJP leader and another Deputy CM, Vijay Kumar Sinha, told reporters, ''Lalu Prasad and his family are known for such acts. The matter must be probed by the EC''.

A delegation of Bihar BJP leaders on Friday filed a complaint against Rohini Achaya alleging engagement of security staff of her mother (Rabri Devi) during election campaign in Saran with the Election Commission.

''This is a clear violation of the Model Code of Conduct and we request the EC to investigate the matter and initiate proper action against her (Acharya),'', Bihar BJP spokesperson, Kuntal Krishna, told reporters on Friday, after filing the complaint.

Commenting on former Bihar minister Mukesh Sahni's Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) joining the 'Mahagathbandhan' led by RJD, Sinha, said, ''They (Mukesh) are political opportunists and… they are in politics because of certain vested interests. Such leaders are promoting caste-based politics in the state. Electorates know about such people…people will give them a befitting reply in the Lok Sabha polls.'' Sahni on Friday joined the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar. His party will field candidates in Gopalganj, Motihari and Jhanjharpur constituencies.

Soon after becoming part of the 'Grand Alliance' in Bihar, Sahni, told reporters on Friday, ''The BJP stabbed me in the chest. I helped them form a government in the state and they got me ousted from the cabinet and weaned away all my MLAs.''

