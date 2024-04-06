Left Menu

BJP Foundation Day celebrated by party office bearers, workers in UP

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-04-2024 02:39 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 23:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party was celebrated here on Saturday by party office bearers and booth- level workers, who took an oath of working towards building a prosperous nation.

As part of the party’s foundation day celebration, BJP workers distributed leaflets on the achievements of the Narendra Modi government and organised programmes at the booth level to spread awareness among the booth committees, ‘panna pramukh’ and regular citizens, a party statement said.

They held discussions on the party's “glorious history and achievements”, it said.

Party officials and workers celebrated the foundation day and took a pledge to work to build a prosperous nation, it said.

The BJP's state president Bhupendra Singh Choudhary said that BJP was established with a resolve to build India in accordance with Indian values.

He said the ‘antyodaya’ philosophy of Deendayal Upadhyay, a key party ideologue, inspires every worker. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, all commitments of BJP have been fulfilled,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

