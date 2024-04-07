"No Opposition, our candidates competing for bigger margin": Tripura CM

Asserting that the Opposition candidates would fail to put up a fight against the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the only thought in their minds was which of their two candidates would get a bigger lead over rivals. "We shall wait for the day of counting to see which of our candidates secure a bigger lead over their rival candidates. However, I can sense it well in advance that our victory is assured in both the parliamentary constituencies that we are contesting," the Tripura CM said on Saturday.

Saha participated in multiple political events around the day to canvass for BJP's East Tripura parliamentary constituency candidate Kriti Singh Debbarman. He attended two road shows at Kanchanpur and Dharmanagar in the North Tripura district and a public meeting at Kadamtala in the same district.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition alliance of eight parties, with the Congress and the CPIM being the dominant constituents, Saha said, "The Congress and the CPI(M) took turnns to govern the state for 40 years. After two consecutive terms, people again reposed their trust in the Congress. But what did the Congress do? They breached people's trust and indulged in political violence, arson and killings, carrying forward the legacy of the previous Left regime." On where the state aspires to be in the coming years, CM Saha said, "Tripura, under the double engine government, aspires to become the hub of education and medical studies. Different institutions are now eager to invest in Tripura because, in key indicators of peace and development, the state has come a long way."

"In pursuit of lasting peace in the Northeast, a total 12 accords were signed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 12th accord was related to Tripura. The Tipra Motha, BJP and IPFT formation is striving towards the goal of 'Ek Tripura Srestha Tripura'," he added. Tripura is set for two-phase elections this time. The West Tripura constituency goes to poll on April 19 while the poll battle in East Tripura is scheduled for April 26. (ANI)

