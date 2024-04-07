Maharashtra AAP leaders hold one-day fast to protest against Kejriwal's arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party workers and leaders held a day-long fast here on Sunday as a mark of protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP members gathered at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai to mark their protest.

In Pune and other cities Maharashtra also, the AAP workers staged the day-long protest at public places. In cities like Pune, some leaders of the opposition Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) also joined the AAP's protest. In Delhi, top AAP leaders gathered at the Jantar Mantar for the day-long fast.

Similar protests were being held in other states as well as by Indians abroad, including at Harvard Square in Boston, the Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles, outside the Indian Embassy in Washington DC, in New York Times Square and Toronto, London and Melbourne among others, party leaders said.

The Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit convener Gopal Rai alleged that Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a case linked to the Delhi excise policy-linked scam case was part of the BJP's conspiracy to finish the AAP.

Kejriwal is in judicial custody till April 15.

