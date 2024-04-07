New India knows how to protect its borders, keep people safe: Adityanath

The new India knows how to protect its borders and safeguard its people, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said during an election rally in Rajasthan on Sunday and asked people if it was wrong to kill terrorists.

Adityanath was referring to a report by British newspaper 'The Guardian' that claimed Indian intelligence agencies were involved in targeted killings in Pakistan as part of an emboldened approach to national security after 2019.

Addressing a rally in Bharatpur, the senior BJP leader said, ''Three days ago, a reputed newspaper of the UK said that 20 deadly terrorists have been killed inside Pakistan and it was possible that India might have killed them. Those who gave shelter to those terrorists till yesterday are now not daring to say anything against India due to the fear of air strike.'' ''We do not know what is the basis and the source of the report but this is the new India, which knows how to provide security to its people and protect its borders,'' he added.

Adityanath said the world respects India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

''When an Indian citizen goes abroad, he gets respect. The borders are safe; naxalism, extremism and terrorism have ended,'' he said.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister hailed the abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi government, saying, ''Now no one will be able to give rise to terrorism within the borders of India.'' ''On one hand, the report (by The Guardian) says terrorists are being killed by the present government and on the other, there was the Congress government that used to feed biryani to terrorists,'' he said apparently referring to rumours about Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab, prime accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, being served mutton biryani in jail.

''Should terrorists be killed or not? They are a burden on society and a threat to everyone's safety. Congress would starve the poor and feed biryani to terrorists,'' he added.

Adityanath said that during the Congress rule, there were neither leaders, nor intentions, nor decisions.

''Would Congress have been able to build Ram temple in Ayodhya? They say that Ram did not exist,'' he said.

He was addressing the election rally in support of the party candidate from Bharatpur seat Ramswaroop Koli.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)