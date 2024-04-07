AAP lodges complaint against BJP's PC George for offering help to CSI church

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lodged a complaint against BJP leader PC George for allegedly offering help to the secretary of the Church of South India to shield him from the Enforcement Directorate's actions during the election. The AAP's Kerala general secretary, Arun lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the former Poonjar MLA, who had recently joined BJP.

According to the complaint, PC George, a BJP member and former MLA, made a public declaration of support to the secretary of the South CSI Church, ostensibly to shield him from potential legal consequences related to the Enforcement Directorate's activities. Further updates are awaited. (ANI)

