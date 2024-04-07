Left Menu

AAP lodges complaint against BJP's PC George for offering help to CSI church

The AAP's Kerala general Secretary, Arun has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the former Poonjar MLA, who had recently joined BJP.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 14:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has lodged a complaint against BJP leader PC George for allegedly offering help to the secretary of the Church of South India to shield him from the Enforcement Directorate's actions during the election. The AAP's Kerala general secretary, Arun lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against the former Poonjar MLA, who had recently joined BJP.

According to the complaint, PC George, a BJP member and former MLA, made a public declaration of support to the secretary of the South CSI Church, ostensibly to shield him from potential legal consequences related to the Enforcement Directorate's activities. Further updates are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

