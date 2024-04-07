Left Menu

AAP government distributes fake medicines in Mohalla Clinics: BJP's Bansuri Swaraj

BJP leader and party candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha parliamentary seat, Bansuri Swaraj, slammed the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and alleged pathetic conditions in Mohalla Clinics in the city.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 15:36 IST
AAP government distributes fake medicines in Mohalla Clinics: BJP's Bansuri Swaraj
BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader and party candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha parliamentary seat, Bansuri Swaraj, slammed the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and alleged pathetic conditions in Mohalla Clinics in the city. Swaraj, who was addressing a gathering on Sunday, said fake medicines are being distributed in Mohalla clinics, and administrative staff treat patients.

"On one side, PM Modi distributes good quality and less expensive medicines in Janaushadhi Kendra, on the other side, the AAP government distributes fake medicines in Mohalla Clinics. Doctors don't treat patients in Mohalla Clinics but the administrative staff look after patients. This is what their Delhi Model is?, she asked. "On one side, BJP delivers tap water connection in every house, whereas AAP commits Jal Board Scam...I want to tell you whole of the Delhi is pissed off due to Kejriwal's corruption but he was busy in enjoying his power and scams. Today, AAP is doing a drama of sympathy and the people of Delhi can understand it very well," she added further.

Lok Sabha elections will be held in the national capital in a single phase on May 25. The BJP had won all seven seats in both 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India
4
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024