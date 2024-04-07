"EC working as a tool of BJP": AAP leader Atishi

Days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) complained to the Election Commission about derogatory posters put up by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Delhi Minister Atishi, commented on the lack of action against the ruling party by the poll body and questioned its double standards. "When the Bharatiya Janata Party complains against the Aam Aadmi Party, the Election Commission sends notice within 12 hours. But when it comes to a complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party to the Election Commission, even after 48 hours, there has been no notice issued against them," Delhi Minister Atishi said, speaking to ANI.

Questioning the role played by the Election Commission to ensure fair elections, Atishi said, "It is a matter of concern that the Election Commission, which is supposed to conduct free and fair elections, to be non-partisan, not to be close to the ruling party, is working as a tool of the Bharatiya Janata Party." "We will be replying to the notice issued against us, but will the Election Commission take action on the complaints against Bharatiya Janata Party?" Atishi added.

Asking the poll body to be as impartial as former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan, who was known for his dealing with political parties with an iron hand during elections, Atishi said, "You are descendents of TN Seshan. The entire country remembers TN Seshan." Speaking about the objectionable hoardings put up across Delhi, the Minister said, "The posters are still there because the Election Commission is not taking any action against them."

"If the Election Commission does not take any action, we will go to the High Court as well," Atishi warned. Earlier in the day, Atishi took potshots at the poll body by asking whether it would only send notices to opposition parties.

"48 hours have passed since @AamAadmiParty filed a complaint with Election Commission of India against BJP's objectionable hoardings, across Delhi. Till now, no notice has been issued by @ECISVEEP to BJP so far Will @ECISVEEP only send notices to opposition parties?" Atishi said in a post on 'X'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)