Congress is bent upon harming country's unity and integrity: Anurag Thakur

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 17:54 IST
Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday said the Congress is bent upon harming the country's unity and integrity, and is dividing the nation in the name of caste and creed.

Addressing a BJP Scheduled Caste Conference at Basdehra in Una, Thakur said the Congress' election manifesto is going to divide the country. The Congress manifesto with slavery mentality is on the lines of divide and rule policy of the Britishers, he added.

The BJP leader said that Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had a very important role in writing the Constitution of India and added that the Nehru and Gandhi family did not want a person from a Scheduled Caste family to come forward.

He said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders are in jail in a liquor scam while the Congress MPs and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders are getting crores of rupees from various sources, adding in such cases the investigating agencies are free to investigate to know about their sources of money.

He exhorted people to remain united under the banner of the BJP and expose the evil and nefarious designs of Congress-led INDIA bloc.

Thakur expressed optimism that the BJP would cross 400 seats in the coming elections and also win all the four Lok Sabha and six Vidhan sabha seats in the state.

