"Press symbol of broom on May 25, show support for Kejriwal": AAP's Gopal Rai appeals to people ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai, in a public address during a collective fasting program organized by the party, urged the people of Delhi to vote for the Aam Aadmi party on May 25 in order to show their support for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Drawing a comparison between PM Modi and the Delhi CM, Rai said, "When Prime Minister Modi goes abroad, the event company gathers crowds for him. But today people are fasting on their own from Times Square to Melbourne for Arvind Kejriwal. The day Delhi gave 67 out of 70 seats to Arvind Kejriwal, PM Modi started having stomach ache. Arvind Kejriwal used to struggle for the people of Delhi earlier, he is struggling even today," Gopal Rai said.

Rai stated that upon Kejriwal's release from prison, they aim to extend their fight beyond Delhi to the entire nation, asserting their determination to emerge victorious on a national scale. Addressing BJP's threats of imposing President's Rule, Rai challenged them to observe the consequences of such actions, confident that Delhi's support for Kejriwal would remain unwavering.

"Many BJP people are calling and saying that President's rule will be imposed. My challenge to BJP from this platform is that the people of Delhi have elected Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister, once President's rule is imposed, the name and trace of BJP will be wiped out from Delhi," Rai said. He reiterated the upcoming electoral battle on May 25, urging supporters to vote for the AAP.

"There is only one way to get Arvind Kejriwal out of jail. There are elections in Delhi on May 25. Press the broom button (AAP symbol) so much that the EVM record is broken," Gopal Rai said. Garnering support for the INDIA bloc for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rai urged the voters to consider seat as a representation of Kejriwal's fight.

"We are contesting elections under INDIA block, but do not think that any candidate is contesting elections, Arvind Kejriwal is contesting elections on every seat," Rai said. Notably, the AAP leaders observed a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar against the arrest of party national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi excise policy case on Sunday.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was sent to judicial custody until April 15 and is lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a money-laundering case linked to a liquor excise policy scam. (ANI)

