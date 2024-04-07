LS polls: Cong leader seeks support for SP's Noida candidate to push INDIA bloc

Congress leader Ajay Chaudhary on Sunday sought support for Samajwadi Party's Gautam Buddh Nagar Lok Sabha candidate Mahendra Singh Nagar, who is representing the INDIA bloc in the polls.

Addressing an election programme in Greater Noida's Khairpur village, Chaudhary cautioned the audience, comprising local residents besides supporters of Congress and SP, that it was time to rise above party-level politics.

In western UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar, Nagar is locking horns with BJP leader Mahesh Sharma, who won the Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and 2019 and has served as a union minister in the Narendra Modi-led government's first term.

''There are five assembly constituencies including around 2,700 villages and 700 colonies, in the parliamentary constituency of Gautam Buddh Nagar. I have only one request with folded hands to you all don't wait for the alliance's candidate Mahendra Singh Nagar to reach out to every home. Instead, you all reach out to every voter in every home and village to ensure his victory. It's time to rise above party politics,'' the Congress leader said.

''There is no doubt that he is the best candidate for Gautam Buddh Nagar and I thank SP president Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for selecting Nagar as the alliance's candidate,'' Chaudhary added.

SP spokesperson Rajkumar Bhati said there was a need for alliance supporters to understand that it would be a very time-consuming process if a candidate were to visit each and every village, and colony in the constituency, considering their large numbers.

''Let us not get into formalities and show-off,'' Bhati told the audience, seeking their support for Nagar, who wrapped up around a dozen poll-related public meetings on Sunday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to polls on April 26 and has over 26 lakh registered voters spread across five assembly constituencies of Noida, Dadri, Jewar, Khurja and Sikandrabad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)