"PM coming to interact with people of Chandrapur": LS candidate from Chandrapur Sudhir Mungantiwar

State minister and Lok Sabha candidate from Chandrapur, Sudhir Mungantiwar, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be conducting a rally on Monday and interact with the people in Chandrapur constituency on issues related to the constituency. Sudhir Mungantiwar said, "PM Modi is coming here to interact with the people in the Gadchiroli and Chandrapur area. PM Modi will interact about the country's development and about several other things related to the constituency."

He further alleged that for the last four years, Congress MP Balu Dhanorkar, who won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls did not carry out any development work in the area. He further said "Here the agenda is development plank vs mafia. Congress is asking for votes without doing any development work for the people. You were in power for 2 years and 8 months. What did you do during this period? If I leave the lockdown period even after that, there was time. Why didn't you work for the farmers? Why didn't you put money in the account of the farmers."

He further said, "We deposited Rs 6,000 from the state and an additional Rs 6,000 from the centre in the accounts of the farmers. They have cheated the farmers and the unemployed." Congress MP from Chandrapur, Balu Dhanorkar, passed away at a private hospital in Delhi in May 2023.

Pratibha Dhanorkar, wife of former MP Balu Dhanorkar, is set to contest the polls on Congress ticket from Chandrapur in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday to give momentum to the party's campaign for Lok Sabha polls in the state, BJP's state unit said.

Prime Minister will also visit the state on April 14 to address a rally in Ramtek. Before addressing the rally in Ramtek, PM Modi will pay tributes to Babasaheb Ambedkar at Dikhsha Bhoomi in Nagpur. Chandrapur and Ramtek will face polling on April 19, the first phase of Lok Sabha polls.

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP won 23 out of 25 seats it contested in alliance with undivided Shiv Sena. Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)