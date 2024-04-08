BJP worker falls after crashing into Union Minister's car door, run over by bus

A BJP worker riding a motorcycle was run over by a bus after he crashed into the open door of a car belonging to Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje and fell down, at KR Puram here on Monday.

According to police, the incident occurred near Ganesha Temple in the locality. The deceased has been identified as Prakash and he died on the spot.

Karandlaje is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Bengaluru North constituency and Prakash was following her convoy during her election campaign.

Sources said the minister was inside the car. As soon as the door of her car was opened, Prakash crashed into it and fell down.

The minister said he was run over by a bus coming from behind, killing him instantaneously. It was not known if it was Karandlaje who opened the door or someone else.

Later speaking to reporters, she mourned Prakash's death.

''We all are pained. Prakash was our dedicated worker, who used to be with us round-the-clock. We are with his family. We will pay compensation from our party fund," the Minister told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)