Left Menu

Trinamool Congress leaders sitting on protest outside ECI office in Delhi, detained

The Delhi Police detained several Trinamool Congress leaders on Monday who were staging a protest outside the Election Commission office, in the national capital, demanding change of guard in central agencies including the CBI, NIA, ED and Income Tax Department.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 18:30 IST
Trinamool Congress leaders sitting on protest outside ECI office in Delhi, detained
Trinamool Congress leaders sitting on protest outside ECI office in Delhi, detained (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police detained several Trinamool Congress leaders on Monday who were staging a protest outside the Election Commission office, in the national capital, demanding change of guard in central agencies including the CBI, NIA, ED and Income Tax Department. The Trinamool delegation has alleged abuse of federal probe agencies by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-run central government and has appealed to the poll body to create a level playing field for all political parties before the upcoming general elections.

The opposition MPs have sought a change of guard in central agencies such as the CBI, NIA, ED and Income Tax Department. "We have appealed to the Election Commission to change the chiefs of NIA, CBI, ED and Income Tax and we are sitting on a 24-hour peaceful protest with this demand," TMC MP Dola Sen said.

Earlier today, a 10-member All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) delegation departed from the Kolkata airport for Delhi to meet the full bench of the polling body. The Rajya Sabha MP also said that the arrest of two TMC workers by the National Investigative Agency (NIA) last week is not only "unethical but also illegal".

"They are also arresting several workers of our party through the NIA. Day before yesterday they arrested two of our workers in Purba Medinipur. Did the NIA suddenly remember a case from 2022 just before 2024 polls? This is not only unethical but also illegal," the TMC leader added. The delegation of the TMC leaders included Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen, Saket Gokhale and Sagarika Ghose.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh had earlier made a strong accusation that on March 26, BJP leader Jitendra Tiwari visited an NIA SP-level officer's residence and handed him a list, based on which the NIA is planning a shoddy investigation, spreading terror and arresting TMC booth-level workers. The NIA on Saturday arrested two key conspirators linked to the December 2022 Bhupatinagar blast case amidst strong opposition from a disorderly crowd in West Bengal's East Medinipore district, resulting in injuries to an agency officer and the vandalisation of an official vehicle. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024