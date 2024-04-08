Under PM Modi's leadership, cultural heritage of country has been restored: Madhya Pradesh CM Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the cultural heritage of the country has been restored. Chief Minister Yadav also sought the blessings of saint Kamal Kishore Nagar on Monday.

Mohan Yadav said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has restored the cultural heritage of the country. Earlier, when foreign Presidents and Prime Ministers visited India, we used to give them the Taj Mahal, now we feel pride when we give them the Gita. I am giving my report card today." He said that he has been the Chief Minister only for the last three months.

"In 3 months, we have ensured that no cow will remain hungry and thirsty on the road, cows will not remain in the cow shed only, but now there will be cows in every house. Now our government has decided to give a bonus on milk as well. We will also buy milk. We will also include and impart moral education in the new education policy," he added. Taking a jibe at Congress, he said that Congress is not serious for the polls and it they should start preparing for the next polls.

"They are not putting the posters of their candidate, they are putting the photo of BJP candidate. This means Congress is not serious, they should prepare for the next elections," he added. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday took a jibe at the Congress party after its poster featuring a BJP candidate was put up at the venue ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's event in Seoni district.

CM Yadav said that it seemed that they (Congress) accepted their defeat even before the elections were held. "It is surprising how serious Congress party and its workers are and how they make fun of themselves when they put a BJP leader's picture at the stage instead of their own candidate. It seems that they have accepted their defeat even before the elections are held. This is the world of social media, either they understand that they have already lost the election or they should see if they are serious enough," CM Yadav told ANI.

Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's event in Seoni district, a flex board poster put up on the main dias, featured a photograph of Union Minister and BJP candidate Faggan Singh Kulaste along with other Congress leaders. The photo of the BJP leader, against whom Rahul Gandhi will be poised to campaign against, was hastily replaced by a photo of Congress MLA from Keolari assembly seat Rajneesh Harvansh Singh.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)