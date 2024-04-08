Left Menu

BJP complains to EC against outfit misusing RSS' name to create confusion, push propaganda against party

The BJP on Monday alleged that an organisation linked to Congress leaders was misusing RSS' name to push propaganda against the ruling party in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls and urged the Election Commission to take ''strict action'' against them.

A delegation of BJP leaders including its national organisation secretary Arun Singh, Sanjay Mayukh and Om Pathak approached the poll panel and submitted a complaint in this connection, demanding that an FIR be lodged against the ''fake'' organisation and a notice be issued to the Congress.

There was no immediate reaction from the Congress on the allegation.

Singh told reporters that the outfit has been trying to mislead the people by unlawfully using the name of the RSS to create confusion even though the Supreme Court has also rejected its registration.

''The fake organisation has been floated in the name of the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) at the behest of the Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to create confusion and mislead people of the country," Singh said after meeting the Election Commission officials.

He alleged that the Congress' Seva Dal chief heads this "fake" organisation.

Singh said the outfit is reaching out to people telling them that they should ensure the defeat of the BJP.

"Using the name of the RSS, this organisation is pushing the same narrative that Rahul Gandhi has been trying to build. They are posting on X messages like 'Constitution is under threat', 'the BJPs 400 paar slogan is an illusion, the BJP has to be defeated'. And those from the Congress are reposting them,'' he charged.

"We urged the Election Commission to take strict action against them and lodge an FIR against such people. Their social media posts should also be removed," the BJP leader told reporters.

Singh said that the BJP delegation also urged the EC to issue a notice to the Congress in the matter so that such ''fake organisations'' and their social media posts are not promoted to create confusion and mislead people in the run of to elections.

"It's a gross violation of the model code of conduct. We have requested the EC to take strict action," the BJP leader added.

