Change in NCP symbol won't have any impact on Lakshwadeep polls, says incumbent MP Mohammed Faizal

Lakshadweep sitting MP, PP Mohammed Faizal said that the change in the Nationalist Congress Party's symbol after the party split into two factions, will not have any impact on the Lakshwadeep election as the public remembers his 'face'. Speaking to ANI, Faizal said, "In Lakshadweep, the symbol on which I was contesting from for the last two terms, has now gone to another person. But that doesn't affect the electoral battle here. People remember my face."

Notably, Faizal contested from Lakshadweep under the NCP symbol of 'clock'. But, after the split in the party sparked by upheaval led by his nephew Ajit Pawar, the symbol allotted to Sharad Pawar's faction (Sharadchandra Pawar) is a 'Man blowing turha' (trumpet). On being asked about the anti-incumbency in the elections, Faizal said that he believes that factor will not have an impact on coral islands of Lakshwadeep.

"Anti-incumbency is always a fact but when it comes to an island -- it is a place which is very small. Nearly less than 50,000 people are enlisted for voting. From there, around 45,000 people may cast a vote...When we are connected to each other, the anti-incumbency doesn't come up here. So, anti-incumbency does not affect this coral island," he said. The incumbent MP said that a separate legislature for Lakshadweep is a major issue, he is campaigning with in the elections.

"Now, the administration's reforms have taken a very big U turn. Of course, we want tourism, we want education and n we want connectivity. The second main concern is to have our own legislative set up here," Faizal further said. Lakshadweep is the country's smallest Lok Sabha constituency, in terms of the number of voter. It sends only one MP to Parliament. The UT will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha election in the union territory of Lakshadweep will witness a triangular fight between the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), Congress, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP supported by the BJP. The incumbent Lok Sabha member Mohammed Faizal Padippura of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) is pitted against Congress' Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed and Yusuf TP of NCP (Ajit Pawar).

In the 2019 elections, Mohammed Faizal Padippura won by securing 22851 votes, while 22028 votes were polled in favour of Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed of the Congress. (ANI)

