Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah urges J-K voters to reconsider voting for NC if satisfied with Article 370 abrogation

Don't vote for NC if satisfied with Article 370 abrogation: Farooq Abdullah to J-K voters

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 08-04-2024 21:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 21:58 IST
Farooq Abdullah urges J-K voters to reconsider voting for NC if satisfied with Article 370 abrogation
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday told the voters of Jammu and Kashmir not to vote for the party if they are satisfied with the decision of the abrogation of Article 370.

He also appealed to the people of the Union Territory to defeat the BJP and its ''B'' and ''C'' teams to send a message across to Delhi.

Abdullah chaired a meeting with constituency in-charges of the North Kashmir parliamentary seat at NC headquarters Nawa-i-Subah here, a party statement said.

The discussions encompassed crucial matters concerning the region's issues and organisational affairs with key emphasis on strengthening the party for the parliamentary elections.

Emphasising on defeating the BJP and its ''B'' and ''C'' teams, he said time and again these parties have proved that they hold a tacit understanding with the BJP.

''With each passing day our stand is vindicated. However, they all will meet the same fate on the voting dates. I can sense that people are readying themselves to give the BJP a befitting reply through the ballot,'' the NC president said.

He said there is a ''groundswell of anger'' against the BJP and this needs to be demonstrated.

''There is an increasing realisation in people of Jammu that BJP has denuded them of their exclusive land, job rights and contracts. The complete failure of BJP in living up to their promises on development has also badly exposed their double standards,'' he added.

Abdullah said the BJP's team ''Bs'' are now ''nakedly supporting'' the party ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

''Conspiracies hatched by them to defeat the NC candidates would prove futile. Those who want to vote for BJP should rather vote directly for the BJP, because eventually these A, B, C, D teams will sell your mandate to BJP to negotiate power. Every vote cast in favour of these B teams will go to BJP.

''People should decide and send a message to Delhi. If the people of Jammu and Kashmir are satisfied with the August 5, 2019 decision, then they should not vote for the National Conference,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Geneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

Cricket tourism and hospitality takes off in the US

 United States
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council over symbol return

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader rejects merger with Sunni Ittehad Council ov...

 Pakistan
4
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024