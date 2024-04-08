Netanyahu confirms plans for Rafah invasion, sets date for operation
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has escalated his pledge to invade the southern Gaza city of Rafah, declaring: “There is a date.” Netanyahu has repeatedly said Israel must send ground forces into Rafah, saying it is Hamas' last stronghold in Gaza. But the international community, including the U.S., opposes the operation, saying the roughly 1.4 million civilians seeking shelter there will be in danger.
Israel has insisted it has a plan to protect the civilians.
In a video statement Monday, Netanyahu said the Rafah operation is essential for victory.
“It will happen. There is a date,” he said, without elaborating.
He spoke as Israeli negotiators were in Cairo discussing international efforts to broker a cease-fire deal with Hamas.
