Swiss president awaits details of court ruling, says climate remains vital

Swiss President Viola Amherd declined on Tuesday to comment in detail on a European Court of Human Rights ruling against Switzerland over the government's climate change efforts, saying she had to read it first but climate policy is a top priority.

"I would like to know what the grounds for it are. Sustainability is very important to Switzerland, biodiversity is very important to Switzerland, the net zero target is very important to Switzerland. We are working on those and will continue to work on them with all our strength. This ruling does nothing to change that," she told a news conference with her Austrian counterpart.

