Swiss president awaits details of court ruling, says climate remains vital
Swiss President Viola Amherd declined on Tuesday to comment in detail on a European Court of Human Rights ruling against Switzerland over the government's climate change efforts, saying she had to read it first but climate policy is a top priority. "I would like to know what the grounds for it are. We are working on those and will continue to work on them with all our strength.
- Country:
- Austria
Swiss President Viola Amherd declined on Tuesday to comment in detail on a European Court of Human Rights ruling against Switzerland over the government's climate change efforts, saying she had to read it first but climate policy is a top priority.
"I would like to know what the grounds for it are. Sustainability is very important to Switzerland, biodiversity is very important to Switzerland, the net zero target is very important to Switzerland. We are working on those and will continue to work on them with all our strength. This ruling does nothing to change that," she told a news conference with her Austrian counterpart.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Austrian
- Swiss
- Switzerland
- Viola Amherd
- European Court of Human Rights
ALSO READ
Russia sees no chance of Swiss leading Ukraine peace process, envoy says
American teenager and 2 other people killed in an avalanche near the Swiss resort of Zermatt
3 dead, 3 injured after a helicopter crashes near a summit in the Swiss Alps
At least three missing after avalanche near Swiss resort of Zermatt
Three killed in avalanche near Swiss resort of Zermatt