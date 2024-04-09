"Congress, SP opposing CAA due to appeasement politics...": PM Modi at UP's Pilibhit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress and the Samajwadi Party for opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act and said that both parties opposed the CAA due to "appeasement politics." Addressing a public rally in Pilibhit, PM Modi said that Congress is deeply rooted in appeasement politics.

"Their manifesto resembles more of the Muslim League's than their own. Under the pressure of appeasement, both Congress and the Samajwadi Party oppose the CAA. If India doesn't grant citizenship to persecuted Hindu and Sikh brothers fleeing foreign atrocities, who will? CAA stands to benefit numerous families in Pilibhit, yet Congress and the Samajwadi Party oppose it," the Prime Minister said. PM Modi, a staunch believer in women's empowerment and its significance, took a jab at the opposition's remark on "Shakti" and said, "On this auspicious first day of Navratri, as we commence the worship of Shakti, let's remember how the INDI Alliance vows to eradicate this divine force. Congress's disrespect towards the revered power worshipped nationwide today is undeniable. The INDI Alliance's insult to the worship of power won't be forgiven by any devotee."

Taking a sharp dig at the opposition, the PM mentioned, "Who knows better than you how sugarcane farmers suffered under Congress and SP rule, tortured for their hard-earned money. The BJP government has diligently tackled the issues faced by sugarcane farmers, facilitating the opening and expansion of numerous sugar mills, with this effort ongoing." Contemplating India's stance as a global power in today's world, PM Modi observed that there was a time when the Congress government had to ask for aid from the rest of the world. But now, he continued, "I'm proud. In the face of the crisis, India rose, sending vaccines worldwide and bringing back our citizens safely from conflict zones. We also honoured our sacred values by bringing Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan with the utmost devotion. It's a testament to our strength, compassion, and unity as a nation."

Going back in time, the PM reminisced that Pilibhit and its surroundings are renowned for farming. "Do you recall the plight of farmers a decade ago? They suffered due to black marketing of costly urea, often enduring beatings. Today, there's an ample and uninterrupted supply of urea, marking a significant improvement for farmers."

PM Modi rebuked INDI Alliance's divisive nature and its efforts at dividing India. The PM reinstated that to uphold India's unity and integrity, victory for the BJP is imperative and reminded the audience that on April 19, Jitin Prasada ji must triumph in Pilibhit, and on May 7, Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar ji must secure a resounding win in Bareilly.

PM Modi expressed his gratitude to all the attendees, encouraging them to personally convey his regards as they visit each doorstep. BJP has fielded Uttar Pradesh Public Works Minister Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit, replacing Varun Gandhi. Pilibhit will vote in the first phase on April 19.

For the first time since 1989 when Varun's mother Maneka Gandhi won the Lok Sabha polls in Pilibhit as a Janata Dal candidate, a Gandhi family member is not fighting from this constituency. Maneka lost the 1991 election from here but after that, she and Varun have won seven consecutive elections from Pilibhit. Jatin Prasada had won the Lok Sabha polls in 2004 on a Congress ticket from Shahjahanpur seat. In 2009, he won from Dhaurahara seat and was made Union minister in the Congress government. He joined BJP in 2021.

Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases. (ANI)

