Iceland picks Bjarni Benediktsson as next prime minister

Bjarni Benediktsson said on Tuesday he will become the country's next prime minister, replacing Katrin Jakobsdottir who last week announced she would resign and run for president, public broadcaster RUV reported on Tuesday. Benediktsson, head of the pro-business, right-wing Independence Party, now serves as foreign minister and was previously prime minister in a short-lived government from January to November of 2017.

He takes the helm at a time of uncertainty after recent volcanic eruptions

triggered the indefinite evacuation of thousands of people, adding to pressures on an economy already facing high inflation and soaring interest rates

.

