Lok Sabha Polls: PM Modi holds roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Chennai, as a part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's campaign to gain a foothold in the southern states. This was PM Modi's second roadshow in Tamil Nadu in a month.

The road show began near Panagal Park and concluded near Teynampet signal. The Prime Minister campaigned for BJP's South Chennai candidate Tamilisai Soundarajan, Central Chennai candidate Vinoj P Selvam and North Chennai candidate Paul Kanagaraj. People were gathered in large numbers to witness the roadshow on both sides of the road and also showered petals on the Prime Minister.

PM Modi was seen carrying the party's logo, "Kamal" (Lotus) in his hand. BJP candidate from South Chennai, Tamilisai Soundararajan, said, "There is a spark of happiness. We are so fortunate to have a Prime Minister like him. There is a lot of enthusiasm among our workers. PM Modi's visit will help us, we will win. People of South Chennai are very happy..."

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai was also present with PM Modi during the roadshow. Former Telangana Governor and BJP candidate from South Chennai, Tamilisai Soundararajan was also present.

Earlier, Tamilisai said, "There is a spark of happiness. We are so fortunate to have a Prime Minister like him. There is a lot of enthusiasm among our workers. PM Modi's visit will help us, we will win. People of South Chennai are very happy." The BJP has fielded former Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) Tamilachi Thangapandian in South Chennai.

The party has fielded Vinoj P Selvam against DMK's Dayanidhi Maran in Central Chennai. The Prime Minister will be in Tamil Nadu for two days. He will be attending two public meetings in the state on Wednesday.

Voting for all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will be held in the first phase of the general elections on April 19. In the 2019 general elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, comprising the Congress, VCK, MDMK, CPI, CPI(M), IUML, MMK, KMDK, TVK, AIFB, registered a landslide victory, winning 38 of the 39 seats in the state.

