Himachal: Jairam Thakur hails Modi Govt for lifting 25 crore people out of poverty, highlights BJP schemes

Bhartiya Janata party leader Jairam Thakur on Tuesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts, stating that the government's initiatives have effectively lifted over 25 crore people out of poverty, a feat unmatched by previous administrations. Thakur criticised the opposition Congress party, accusing them of merely paying lip service to poverty alleviation without substantial action.

He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal is to include India among the third largest economies in the world and make India a developed nation even before the completion of 100 years of independence. Thakur highlighted the achievements of Modi's governance, emphasising initiatives such as the Farmer Welfare Scheme benefiting over 12 crore families and the Ayushman Bharat Scheme extending coverage to over 60 crore individuals.

Similarly, 1 crore families are going to get benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Yojana, Thakur said. "It is not an easy task to bring a population of more than 25 crore people out of the poverty line. But the Prime Minister never sets easy targets. Every countryman is getting the benefit of the public welfare work done by him in a planned manner. Today, no section is untouched by the schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Thakur said.

He also praised the government's commitment to empowering women through initiatives like the Ujjwala Connection scheme, which has provided clean cooking fuel to over 10 crore households. Additionally, Thakur noted the government's achievement in providing housing to over four crore families and ensuring free rations for 80 crore impoverished citizens. He underscored that under Modi's leadership, India's development trajectory has surpassed that of China, earning widespread support for Modi's bid for a third term as Prime Minister.

"The Narendra Modi government has provided free rations to 80 crore poor, 12 crore toilets, houses to 4 crore poor, Ujjwala connections to 10 crore women, tap water to more than 14 crore people, and health expenses up to Rs 5 lakh to 60 crore poor," Thakur stated. The elections to the four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh and bypolls to the six assembly constituencies that fell vacant with the disqualification of six rebel Congress MLAs and their eventual switch to the BJP will be held on June 1. (ANI)

