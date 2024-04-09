Argentina's Milei to visit Tesla factory, meet Musk this week

Argentine President Javier Milei is set to visit a Tesla factory in Texas and meet with the firm's chief executive Elon Musk on Saturday, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni told reporters on Tuesday.

Argentina is the world's fourth-largest producer of lithium, a critical component to the batteries that power Tesla's electric vehicles. Musk has expressed an affinity in the past for Milei and his libertarian politics, posting on his messaging platform X that "prosperity is ahead for Argentina," following Milei's election in November.

