Argentina's Milei to visit Tesla factory, meet Musk this week
Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 20:44 IST
- Country:
- Argentina
Argentine President Javier Milei is set to visit a Tesla factory in Texas and meet with the firm's chief executive Elon Musk on Saturday, presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni told reporters on Tuesday.
Argentina is the world's fourth-largest producer of lithium, a critical component to the batteries that power Tesla's electric vehicles. Musk has expressed an affinity in the past for Milei and his libertarian politics, posting on his messaging platform X that "prosperity is ahead for Argentina," following Milei's election in November.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Musk
- Manuel Adorni
- Elon Musk
- Argentine
- Milei
- Argentina
- Javier Milei
- Texas
- Tesla
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Di Maria receives family death threat in Argentina if he returns to play in Rosario
Soccer-Argentina's Di Maria threatened by drug gangs in hometown, media say
Argentina inflation through March estimated at 50%, minister says
Argentina's beef exports surge to highest level in decades
Argentina says Maduro opponents taking refuge in its Venezuela embassy