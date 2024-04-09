"Congress has said they will establish Muslim Personal Law if voted to power": Amit Shah in Assam

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleged that the Congress has promised in its manifesto that they would establish Muslim Personal Law in the country if voted to power. Addressing a public meeting in Assam's Lakhimpur, the Home Minister said that the people have to choose between PM Modi-led NDA and Rahul Gandhi-led INDIA bloc.

"You will have to decide on April 19 as to who will be your MP, which party will form the government and who shall be the next Prime Minister. You have two options. On one side you have the INDI alliance under Rahul Gandhi's leadership and on the other side, you have the BJP under Narendra Modi's leadership. You have to vote to keep in mind that Modi ji becomes Prime Minister for the third term and BJP will form the government with over 400 seats," Shah said. Hitting out at the Congress party over its election manifesto, the Home Minister said, "Congress has mentioned in its manifesto that if they come to power, they will establish Muslim Personal Law. Our Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has put a ban on child marriages. We brought UCC in Uttarakhand."

"On the other hand, the Congress party says that Article 370 should not have been abrogated...isn't Kashmir ours? Congress President says what the rest of the country has to do with Kashmir?" he added. Attacking Congress over the 1962 Indo-China war, Amit Shah said that not an inch of India's land has been encroached in the last 10 years.

"People of Assam will never forget during the Chinese attack (1962), instead of fighting, Jawaharlal Nehru said 'bye-bye' to Assam. Now, see the transformation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given such an administration that China couldn't encroach even one inch of our land...Assam and Arunachal Pradesh can never forget 1962...In 2020, they (Chinese) again tried in Doklam, we kept them back for 45 days and finally, Narendra Modi forced them to go back," Shah said. Shah further said that the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been removed from over 80 per cent of Assam.

He also affirmed that no one from Assam will have to travel to Delhi for cancer treatment after the next five years. "Under Narendra Modi govt, AFSPA has been removed from over 80 per cent of Assam and brought peace and stability in Assam. Under the UPA rule, from 2004 to 2014, only Rs 1,62,000 crore were allocated to Assam. Whereas, Narendra Modi has raised this number to Rs 4,15,000 crore under his tenure," the Union Home Minister said.

"In addition to this, Rs 30,000 crore for road construction, Rs 95,000 crore for Railways and Rs 10,000 crore for developing airports. To make Assam cancer-free, a web of hospitals is being created. In the next five years, no one from Assam will have to travel to Delhi to get cancer treatment. Instead, people from other parts of the country will come here," he added. The Union Home Minister also attacked the Congress party over the Ram Mandir and said that Lord Ram would be inside the grand temple this Ram Navami.

"In the last 10 years, several peace initiatives have been signed, lot of development took place. I want to tell you today that in the coming days, Assam will become a developed state like other states in the country," Shah said. "For years the Congress party had left the Ram Mandir issue hanging. It was during PM Modi's time that the judgement came, 'Bhoomi Poojan' happened and finally, on January 22, Ram Lalla was installed in the grand temple. He will be inside the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami is a matter of great joy for us," he added.

Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. The counting will take place on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)