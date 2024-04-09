Left Menu

19 more fishermen detained by Sri Lanka return home: Indian High Commission

Updated: 09-04-2024 21:03 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 21:03 IST
  • Sri Lanka

Nineteen Indian fishermen detained by the Sri Lanka Navy were on Tuesday repatriated to India, the Indian High Commission said, almost a week after a similar number of fishermen were sent back to their home country.

''19 Indian fishermen have been repatriated from Sri Lanka and are currently on their way to Chennai, the Indian High Commission here said in a post on X.

The Navy has so far held 23 Indian trawlers and 178 Indian fishermen for allegedly fishing in the island nation's waters thus far in 2024, and handed them over to authorities for legal action, the Sri Lankan Navy late last month confirmed in a statement.

The fishermen issue is a contentious one in the ties between India and Sri Lanka, with Lankan Navy personnel even firing at Indian fishermen in the Palk Strait and seizing their boats in several alleged incidents of illegally entering Sri Lankan territorial waters.

On April 3, Nineteen Indian fishermen detained by the Sri Lanka Navy were repatriated to India after being released by authorities here.

The release of the 38 Indian fishermen comes amidst a row over the Katchatheevu island issue after the ruling BJP blamed the Congress Party for ceding the tiny island to Sri Lanka in 1974.

The Palk Strait, a narrow strip of water separating Tamil Nadu from Sri Lanka, is a rich fishing ground for fishermen from both countries.

Fishermen from both countries are arrested frequently for inadvertently trespassing into each other's waters.

In 2023, the island nation's Navy arrested 240 Indian fishermen along with 35 trawlers for allegedly poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

