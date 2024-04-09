Left Menu

Trump appeals gag order, seeks delay in Stormy Daniels hush money case

Donald Trump on Tuesday appealed a gag order in his New York criminal case on charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star, and sought to delay the U.S. president's April 15 trial while the appeal is resolved.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 21:20 IST
Trump appeals gag order, seeks delay in Stormy Daniels hush money case
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump on Tuesday appealed a gag order in his New York criminal case on charges stemming from hush money paid to a porn star, and sought to delay the U.S. president's April 15 trial while the appeal is resolved. "The First Amendment harms arising from this gag order right now are irreparable," Trump's attorney Emil Bove said during a hearing.

The Republican presidential candidate's lawyers said in a hearing at a mid-level appeals court known as the Appellate Division that Justice Juan Merchan’s order restricting his public comments on potential witnesses, court staff and individual lawyers should be overturned. Merchan imposed the order last month after finding Trump made statements in various legal cases that the judge called "threatening, inflammatory" and "denigrating."

The judge expanded the order to cover his relatives and those of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after Trump disparaged Merchan’s daughter online. The order does not restrict Trump’s speech about Merchan or Bragg.

Steven Wu, a lawyer with Bragg's office, said at the Appellate Division hearing that the trial should not be delayed since Trump's lawyers could have made the appeal earlier. He also said his office had to increase security due to Trump's statements. Trump is accused of covering up his former lawyer Michael Cohen's $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence before the 2016 presidential election about a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump a decade earlier.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records and denied any such encounter with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford. Trump lost on Monday a last-ditch bid to delay the trial while he tries to move the case out of heavily Democratic Manhattan. His lawyers said a survey of Manhattan residents they conducted showed that 61% of respondents thought Trump was guilty and 70% had a negative opinion of him.

The hush money case is one of four criminal indictments Trump faces as he prepares to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden in their Nov. 5 U.S. election rematch. The others stem from his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden and his handling of sensitive government documents after leaving the presidency in 2021. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024