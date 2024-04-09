Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-04-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 21:21 IST
India's Global Reputation Soaring under PM Modi's Leadership: Rajasthan CM Sharma
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday said the Lok Sabha elections will prove to be a milestone in taking the country and the state forward.

He said that India's fame has increased all over the world under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the world is looking at India with hopeful eyes.

Addressing a public meeting in Sonadi, Barmer, Sharma said that even the basic necessities of life like education, medicine, electricity and water were not properly available to the citizens of the country during the Congress rule.

''But in the last 10 years, there has been progress in development of the country. There has been a revolutionary change,'' he said.

Sharma said that people of the country have benefitted through various schemes of the Central government including electrification of every house under Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay Gram Jyoti Yojana, tap water to every house under Jal Jeevan Mission and housing under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The chief minister said that fulfilling the water requirement is the first priority of his government.

''Water supply for irrigation and drinking water is being ensured in the state through ERCP and Tajewala Headworks Yamuna Water Agreement,'' he said.

BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Barmer seat and Union Minister of State Kailash Chaudhary, senior party leaders and workers were also present with him.

Later in the evening, Sharma conducted a road show in Jaipur's Sanganer area in support of the party candidate from Jaipur Manju Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

