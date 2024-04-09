SKM readies questionnaire for BJP candidates in Punjab

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Tuesday prepared a questionnaire for farmers to pose questions, including why ''force'' was used against them, to BJP candidates during their poll campaign in Punjab villages. The SKM, which had spearheaded the 2020-21 farmers' stir against the now-repealed farm laws, has already said that it will oppose the BJP and will ask people to ''punish'' the party in the Lok Sabha polls.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place in the last phase on June 1.

Addressing the media here, SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said farmers do not have any personal enmity with the BJP but they will pose questions to its candidates if they come to seek their votes.

''We will remain peaceful and will not involve in any confrontation with BJP people,'' he said.

Rajewal also asked farmers to remain in discipline while posing questions to the BJP candidates.

BJP candidates Preneet Kaur from Patiala, Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot and Taranjit Singh Sandhu from Amritsar have faced farmers' ire in the past few days. They were shown black flags by farmers when they were campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls.

Rajewal said the 11-point questionnaire in the shape of posters will be put up at the entry point of every village.

Sharing details of the questionnaire, Rajewal said the BJP candidates will be asked why roads were blocked by installing iron roads and barricades to prevent farmers from going to Delhi.

Farmers will also ask a question about Subhkaran Singh, 21, who died allegedly during clashes with the Haryana security personnel.

Rajewal said the BJP candidates will also be asked why a minimum support price (MSP) has not been given a legal status yet and why the Swaminathan Commission's report has not been implemented.

The questionnaire will also include questions pertaining to the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, cases registered against farmers during the 2020-21 agitation, farm loan waiver and the Electricity Amendment Act.

The SKM (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers to press the government to accept their demands, which include a legal guarantee of an MSP for crops.

The protesting farmers from Punjab have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 13, when security forces stopped them from marching towards Delhi.

