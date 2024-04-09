"Madam Justice...": K Kavitha pens note from jail to Delhi court, slams BJP

Jailed Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader K Kavitha on Tuesday penned a note from jail and said that the investigation by central agencies and the "media trial" have hit her reputation and invaded her privacy. " Madam Justice, as the whole nation witnessed, past two and a half years of "Never Ending", ED and CBI investigation has turned into a media trial. Being a woman politician, I am the most victimized in the process, severely denting my personal and political reputation. My personal mobile phone number was displayed on all television channels, directly invading my privacy," the letter said.

"After two and a half years of failed investigation, ED has arrested me on March 15, without any proof, just based on statements and right before the elections. Despite giving an undertaking of no coercive action in the Supreme Court, they arrested me," it added. The letter from K Kavitha further stated that today 95 per cent cases of ED and CBI are against opposition leaders and when the accused joins the BJP, the investigation abruptly stops.

"On the floor of the Parliament, BJP leaders openly threaten opposition saying "Chup ho jaao, warna ED bhej dunga." In this dire situation, Madam Justice, the opposition parties are looking up to the judiciary with great hope to give us respite," Kavitha said in her letter. "I have time and again cooperated with both the agencies. I have appeared before them four times. I have answered all their questions to the best of my knowledge and gave all my bank and business details. I will fully have cooperated with the agencies by submitting all of my mobile phones that the agencies blamed me of destroying. In the last two and a half years of investigation, both the agencies conducted multiple raids, physically and mentally harassed, threatened and arrested many people," Kavitha alleged in her letter.

The BRS leader pointed out that Justice Sanjay Sharma himself had said that there is no money trail. "Yet, Madam justice, all they could accumulate are a bunch of statements from a few people who kept changing their statements and their political alliances. This whole case is based on statements. Justice Sanjay Sharma himself said that there is no money trail. Madam, I have done nothing but to cooperate with the due process and procedure and will continue to do so," the letter stated.

Kavitha once again highlighted that her son is appearing for the board exams and her absence might have a negative impact on him. "Lastly madam, but the most important aspect of my life, I am a dutiful mother. I am a highly qualified person and hence understand the importance of my role while my minor son is preparing for board exams. It is a make or break year for my son from the educational perspective. I fear my absence might have a negative impact on him. Therefore, I request you to consider my bail request," it added. (ANI)

