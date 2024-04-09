Colombia attorney general's office confirms ex-President Uribe will face trial

Colombian prosecutors will take ex-President Alvaro Uribe to trial in a witness tampering and fraud case, the attorney general's office said on Tuesday, saying it has presented a written accusation against the former head of state to the Supreme Court.

Uribe and several allies have been investigated over allegations of witness tampering carried out in an attempt to discredit accusations he had ties to right-wing paramilitaries.

Uribe has always maintained his innocence.

