Political activist charged with making threats against Sujay Vikhe Patil, case filed

A case has been registered against a political activist for allegedly threatening to `shoot' Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil, the sitting BJP MP and the party candidate from South Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

An audio clip of a conversation between two workers of an opposition party went viral in the area earlier, where one of the workers is heard admonishing the other for giving an interview to a news portal and claiming that Vikhe Patil would get 60 percent votes in his village. They would shoot the BJP candidate, the former is heard telling the latter.

Local BJP leaders then approached the Ahmednagar police and submitted a complaint. ''We have registered a case against one Nivrutti Gadge for allegedly issuing threats and further probe is on,'' said a police officer. No arrest has been made yet, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)