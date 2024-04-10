Electoral bond scheme obfuscates corporate political contributions: Cong
The Congress cited a media report alleging that 20 newly incorporated firms purchased electoral bonds worth Rs 103 crore, violating rules. Jairam Ramesh accused the Modi government of corruption and criticized the electoral bond scheme. The scheme allowed for anonymity of donors and led to misuse of shell companies for political funding. The RBI and ECI warned against misuse of electoral bonds. SBI shared data on electoral bond purchases and redemptions.
- Country:
- India
The Congress on Wednesday cited a media report which claimed that at least 20 newly incorporated firms purchased electoral bonds worth about Rs 103 crore, as it alleged that the Narendra Modi government's scheme deliberately ''muddied the waters'' of corporate political donations.
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh cited a report by The Hindu, which said that despite companies in existence for less than three years not being allowed to make political contributions, data shows that at least 20 such newly incorporated firms purchased poll bonds worth about Rs 103 crore.
Ramesh alleged there are four primary channels of corruption in the ''electoral bond scam'' and everyday a new dimension emerges to the ''PayPM Scam'', ''confirming the shocking reality of the corruption which has engulfed this country through Narendra Modi's encouragement''.
''An update on the 'Farzi Companies' who have been donating chanda to political parties - 1.Chanda Do, Dhandha Lo. 2.Theka Lo, Rishvat Do 3.Hafta Vasuli 4.Farzi Company (Shell Companies),'' he said in a post on X.
An investigation by the Hindu has revealed that at least 20 newly incorporated firms - more likely to be shell companies - purchased Electoral Bonds worth about Rs 103 crore, Ramesh said.
''This is a direct violation of rules which prevent companies less than three years old from donating to parties. This is not a coincidence. The Modi Sarkar's Electoral Bonds Scheme deliberately muddied the waters of corporate political donations,'' he alleged.
The electoral bond scheme got rid of the provision which limited corporate donations to 7.5 per cent of their average net profit during the previous three years, he said.
It introduced complete anonymity for donors, preventing public oversight of donations. The prohibition on companies less than three years old was one of the last few guardrails that remained to prevent an influx of political funds coming in from shell companies, Ramesh said.
''This last safeguard was also routinely violated under the Prime Minister's supervision,'' he alleged.
Ramesh pointed out that in 2017 itself, the Election Commission of India had warned that Electoral Bonds may lead to the use of ''black money through shell companies''.
The RBI had also flagged the possibility of firms misusing bearer bonds for money laundering, he said.
''The Modi Sarkar overruled their objections, presumably to ensure the steady flow of Chanda. To no one's surprise, the ECI and the RBI's warnings were prophetic,'' Ramesh said.
Following a Supreme Court directive, the State Bank of India (SBI), which was the authorised seller of electoral bonds, shared the data with the poll panel on March 12.
The SBI said a total of 22,217 electoral bonds of varying denominations were purchased by donors between April 1, 2019, and February 15 this year, out of which 22,030 were redeemed by political parties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Smriti Irani slams Congress' Jairam Ramesh for "baseless accusations" about Centre's women's welfare efforts
Supreme Court hears arguments Tuesday in case that could restrict access to abortion medication
"Congress prefers that poor shouldn't have pensions," Niramala Sitharaman on Jairam Ramesh's criticism of Atal Pension Yojana
Biden administration defends abortion pill access at US Supreme Court
Supreme Court seems concerned about whether abortion opponents have a right to sue over medication