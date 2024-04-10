Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole unharmed in car accident as truck collides with vehicle in Bhandara
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole escaped unhurt after a truck hit his car in Maharashtras Bhandara district, a party leader said on Wednesday.The incident took place on Tuesday night and there is room for doubt if it was an attempt on his life, state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe claimed.
The incident took place on Tuesday night and there is room for doubt if it was an attempt on his life, state Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe claimed. In a post on X, Londhe said the accident occurred near Karda village in Bhandara district.
He claimed that a truck hit Patole's car and tried to crush it.
''This is a serious incident and there is room for doubt if it was an attempt on his life. Does the BJP want to win elections by finishing off opposition leaders?'' he asked.
Londhe said Patole escaped unhurt and was fine due to the blessings of people.
The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra will be held in five phases from April 19 to May 20.
