LS poll in MP's Betul now to be held on May 7 after BSP candidate dies

The Election Commission on Wednesday adjourned the Lok Sabha poll in Betul seat of Madhya Pradesh, which was to be held on April 26 in phase two, following the death of a BSP candidate.The electoral exercise in the seat will be now held in the third phase on May 7. Voting for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will be held from April 19 to June 1.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 15:06 IST
The Election Commission on Wednesday 'adjourned' the Lok Sabha poll in Betul seat of Madhya Pradesh, which was to be held on April 26 in phase two, following the death of a BSP candidate.

The electoral exercise in the seat will be now held in the third phase on May 7. According to the Commission, the BSP candidate died on April 9 and the election was adjourned under Section 52 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 by the returning officer.

If a candidate of a recognised national or state party dies before poll, the election is adjourned to allow the party identify and field a fresh candidate.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is a recognised national party.

''The Commission has decided to hold the adjourned poll in 29-Betul (ST) PC of Madhya Pradesh in 3rd Phase (May 7) of General Election to Lok Sabha, 2024,'' it said. Voting for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls will be held from April 19 to June 1. Votes will be counted on June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

