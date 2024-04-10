Left Menu

CPI(M) threatening Kerala MGNREGA workers to attend rallies: BJP

The BJP on Wednesday accused the ruling CPIM in Kerala of denying jobs to MGNREGA labourers for not attending party programmes.Senior BJP leader and former union minister Prakash Javadekar lashed out at the Marxist party, alleging that it was threatening the laborers that their jobs would be taken away if they didnt attend the partys rallies.CPM politics in Kerala..

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-04-2024 16:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 16:08 IST
CPI(M) threatening Kerala MGNREGA workers to attend rallies: BJP
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Wednesday accused the ruling CPI(M) in Kerala of denying jobs to MGNREGA labourers for not attending party programmes.

Senior BJP leader and former union minister Prakash Javadekar lashed out at the Marxist party, alleging that it was threatening the laborers that their jobs would be taken away if they didn't attend the party's rallies.

''CPM politics in Kerala.. It is threatening MNREGA workers that their jobs would go if they don't attend the CPM rally. Such tactics won't work this time. Voters are awakened. They know what Modi is doing for them. Voters are King at the polling station,'' he posted on 'X'. Javadekar's criticism came in the wake of reports in a section of the media that nearly 10 women, employed under the MGNREGA, had been denied jobs in Punnapra North village panchayat in Alappuzha.

One of the women workers told a television channel that they were asked to attend a meeting held in a nearby house on Sunday.

''We were told that it was a labour meeting. When we reached there, we understood that it was a party programme of the CPI(M). So, nearly 10 of us, including me, didn't attend it,'' a woman labourer told a TV channel on Wednesday.

She also alleged that she and others who didn't attend the meeting were asked by authorities not to come for the daily job, despite being enrolled for it. The woman said they lodged a complaint with the panchayat secretary. The link to the video of the news report was attached to by Javadekar on his post on X. The CPI(M) has not reacted to the allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024