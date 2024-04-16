Lok Sabha poll campaign: PM Modi in Gaya says, RJD has given Bihar- only 'jungle raj', corruption

In a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the "second name" for the opposition party in Bihar was corruption. The Prime Minister, who this morning campaigned for NDA candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi in Gaya, while addressing the public blamed the party founded by Lalu Parsad Yadav for the poor condition of Bihar state.

The RJD, the Prime Minister said, did not have the the guts to discuss the work done by their government. "RJD has ruled Bihar for several years but they don't have the guts to discuss the work done by their government. The biggest face of jungle raj in Bihar is RJD. It is another name for corruption in Bihar. RJD is the biggest culprit for the destruction of Bihar. They have given only two things to the state: the first, jungle raj and the other, corruption," PM Modi said.

"During their reign, kidnapping and ransom became a business in Bihar. Women used to feel unsafe while coming out of their house late at night," he said. Attacking the opposition alliance, the Prime Minister said the "Ghamanidya (arrogance) Ghatbandhan" possessed neither the vision nor confidence and they are accepting votes on the basis of work done by state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"'Ghamandia Gathbandhan' has neither vision nor confidence. Even when these people go to ask for votes, they ask for votes on the basis of Nitish ji's works. The whole of Bihar knows why these people take credit for the works of Nitish Ji and the Central government," PM Modi said. Accusing the leaders of the INDIA bloc of "insulting" Lord Ram by not attending the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya in January this year, the Prime Minister said the former boycotted the ceremony for the appeasement of one particular community.

"Tomorrow is the holy festival of Rama Navami. But, the people of the 'Ghamandia Alliance' also have problems with Ram Temple. Those who once questioned the existence of Lord Ram, are today speaking all kinds of objectionable languages at Ram Mandir. To appease one community, these people even boycotted the Prana Pratishtha programme," he said. Hitting out apparantly at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his "shakti" remark and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remark on Sanatana Dharma, the Prime Minister said, "The prince of Congress openly says that he will destroy the 'shakti' of Hindu religion. Their other companions call our Sanatan Dharma dengue, malaria."

Further referring to the BJP's manifesto, which was released on Sunday, PM Modi said that it is the first time a party's manifesto is being called a "guarantee card." "Just two days ago, the BJP released its manifesto. This is the first time that a party's manifesto is being called a guarantee card. For the next five years, Modi's 'guarantee card' has been updated. Three crore houses will be made for the poor, the poor will get free rations for the next five years, those above 70 years of age will receive free treatment up to Rs 5 lakhs; and PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi will be continued. All these are Modi's guarantees," he said.

The BJP released its poll manifesto on Sunday with the tagline "Modi ki Guarantee," with a focus on more development, women's welfare and a roadmap for "Viksit Bharat" (developed India). The manifesto released by the party promised 'One Nation One Election' and "single electoral roll." In its election promise, the party also aims to make the country the third largest economy in the world. The manifesto set the goal of making India a "global manufacturing hub".

Bihar will witness polling for 40 Lok Sabha seats across all seven phases. In Phase 1, voting will be held in four seats. The state will witness polling on 5 seats each from Phase 2 to Phase 5. In Phases 6 and 7, elections will be held for 8 seats each. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA, consisting of the BJP, JDU (Janata Dal-United), and LJP (Lok Janshakti Party), secured victory by winning 39 out of 40 seats.

While, the Mahagathbandhan, led by RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal), INC (Indian National Congress), and RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party), only managed to secure one seat. The BJP won 17 seats with a vote share of 24.1 per cent, while JD (U) secured victory on 16 seats with a vote share of 22.3 per cent. LJP had won 6 seats with a vote share of 8 per cent, while INC had won only one seat with a vote share of 7.9 per cent.

Lok Sabha polls in the country are scheduled to take place from April 19 to June 1 to choose the 543 representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)