PTI | Agartala | Updated: 16-04-2024 14:42 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 14:42 IST
PM Modi to address election rally in Agartala on April 17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Agartala on Wednesday, a state BJP leader said.

Modi is scheduled to land here at 1.45 pm, and will then head to the Swami Vivekananda ground to take part in the public meeting, BJP's state general secretary Amit Rakshit said.

"Keeping in mind the PM's visit, a no-fly zone for choppers and drones has been declared in the state on April 16 and April 17 to ensure tight security. However, commercial flights will be able to use the state's airspace," District Magistrate of Tripura West, Vishal Kumar, told PTI.

Around 1,500 personnel will be deployed as part of a three-tier security layer for the prime minister during his visit to the northeastern state, he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha and other state BJP leaders will also be present at the rally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

