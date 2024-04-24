Lok Sabha elections in Punjab to witness BJP surge: Party leader Subhash Sharma

Left Menu

The Lok Sabha polls will mark the rise of the BJP in Punjab where the ruling AAPs downfall has begun, a senior BJP leader claimed on Wednesday.Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma said his party is getting immense support from people in the state for the elections polling for which will be held in the last phase on June 1.

The Lok Sabha polls will mark the rise of the BJP in Punjab where the ruling AAP's ''downfall'' has begun, a senior BJP leader claimed on Wednesday.

Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma said his party is getting immense support from people in the state for the elections polling for which will be held in the last phase on June 1. The BJP is contesting the Lok Sabha polls on its own for the first time since 1996. The Shiromani Akali Dal had walked out of the NDA in 2020 over the now-repealed farm laws.

Addressing the media here, Punjab BJP leader Sharma said the party leadership will announce the candidates for remaining seats -- Ferozepur, Sangrur, Anandpur Sahib and Fatehgarh Sahib -- this week. The BJP has already announced its candidates for nine Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab.

Sharma said despite propaganda and mudslinging by the rival parties, people of Punjab were supporting the BJP whole-heartedly.

The BJP has emerged as a ''big strength'' in state politics, he said.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election will mark the rise of the BJP in Punjab, Sharma said. ''It will also show that the Aam Aadmi Party's downfall has begun in the state.'' Replying to a question on farmers protesting against BJP candidates in the state, Sharma dubbed it as ''politically motivated''. ''Some people and some organisations are holding protests,'' he said.

The BJP is campaigning in a big way in villages and the party is getting immense support, he said.

Notably, to register their protest over their unmet demands, farmers of Punjab have been holding protests against the BJP candidates and showing them black flags when they campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

